Channing Tatum has has cut ties with The Weinstein Company in the wake of the sexual harassment allegations against co-founder Harvey Weinstein.

The 37-year-old actor was on board to work with the disgraced producer's Weinstein Company - from which he was recently fired after it was alleged he sexually harassed a number of female employees over almost three decades - on an adaptation of Matthew Quick's book, 'Forgive Me Leonard Peacock', but has announced the project will no longer go ahead as he refuses to work with the company in light of the allegations against Harvey.

In a joint statement posted on Facebook, Channing and his producing partner, Reid Carolin said: ''The brave women who had the courage to stand up and speak their truth about Harvey Weinstein are true heroes to us. They are lifting the heavy bricks to build the equitable world we all deserve to live in. Our lone project in development with TWC- Matthew Quick's brilliant book, Forgive Me Leonard Peacock- is a story about a boy whose life was torn asunder by sexual abuse.

''While we will no longer develop it or anything else that is property of TWC, we are reminded of its powerful message of healing in the wake of tragedy. This is a giant opportunity for real positive change that we proudly commit ourselves to. The truth is out- let's finish what our incredible colleagues started and eliminate abuse from our creative culture once and for all.

''- Chan and Reid (sic)''

Whilst Harvey was sacked from his position as co-chairman of the studio earlier this month, he still held a position on the company's board until he finally resigned on Tuesday (17.10.17).

His brother Bob - who he co-founded the company with in 2005 - previously revealed he was pushing for Harvey to lose his ownership interest in The Weinstein Company.

Referring to Harvey's plan to fight his firing, Bob said: ''Anybody can do what they want to do. I cannot control other people's actions. But he was fired by the board, okay? I was on that board. I fired him. He can fight. It will be a losing fight ... That is correct [that he has ownership interest in the company] and we are going to seek to sever that. It can't be done that quickly. But I am on it 24/7 and so is David Glasser and so is the board of directors that remain and so are the shareholders. This is being dealt with.''