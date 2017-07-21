Channing Tatum and Adam Driver bonded over ''too many bottles of wine'' and 'Star Wars'.

The pair play siblings in upcoming heist movie 'Logan Lucky', but as they'd never met before, the 37-year-old actor invited his co-star - who plays Kylo Ren in 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' - to his house, and they had a much longer evening than he'd planned.

Speaking to Empire magazine, Channing recalled: ''The first night I met the guy, he came over and we ended up hanging out until 2am.

''We drank too many bottles of wine and just bulls***ted. It was an all-night conversation about Kylo Ren. He only wanted to talk about 'Star Wars' ... No, I'm kidding.

''Though he will bring it up occasionally and then say, 'Oh, I thought you were asking about Kylo Ren.' He's really good at making fun of himself.''

The two actors - who are joined in the film by Daniel Craig and Riley Keough - had a ''glorious'' time working on the film.

Channing said: ''I ate pizza and drank beer and was pretty much as comfortable as I could possibly be. I've always said I needed to become a better actor so I don't have to work out so much.''

Adam, 33, added: ''I usually equate making films with torture, self-doubt and anxiety but we had such a good time.''

In the movie, Adam's character - bar owner Clyde Logan - has lost a hand in an accident, and that presented some challenges for the actor.

Director Steven Soderburgh said: ''I think Adam's someone who likes having something to learn. He really enjoyed figuring out how to play scenes with a prosthetic arm, or essentially no arm at all.''

Adam added: ''I literally tied my hand behind my back and tried to figure out how to make a martini. But when I got on set, the countertop was two feet higher than the one I'd practiced on at home. It was anxiety-producing.''