Channing Tatum has admitted he ''begged'' director 'Kingsman: The Golden Circle' after being such a huge fan of the first film.
Channing Tatum ''begged'' for a role in 'Kingsman: The Golden Circle'.
The 37-year-old actor was such a huge fan of the first installment, 'Kingsman: The Secret Service' - which was released in 2014 - that he pleaded with director Matthew Vaughn to let him have a part in the project.
Speaking at San Diego Comic-Con in California on Thursday (20.07.17), Tatum - who portrays Tequila, a Statesman secret agent in the upcoming motion picture - said: ''I was just begging to be in this movie.''
The 'Magic Mike' star's character makes a brief appearance in the trailer for the film in which he is wearing a cowboy hat and introduces Taron Egerton's alter-ego Eggsy to Statesmen, the HQ of a titular group of US secret service agents.
'Kingsman: The Golden Circle' looks set to be action-packed, and Tatum has admitted he's never filmed fight scenes quite like it before.
He told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''I don't think I have ever shot a fight scene like this. It is so stylised and very different from what I am used to.
''You run the fight all the way through. You shoot it from different angles and shoot the fights in basically, like, two shots, two angles and Matthew is completely at the opposite end of the spectrum.
''It is so unbelievably manicured and sort of just designed. I have never done a fight scene like that before.''
'Kingsman: The Golden Cirle' features the likes of Colin Firth and Mark Strong reprising their roles as Eggsy's former mentor and trainer respectively, and also stars Halle Berry and Jeff Bridges.
The movie - which is based on the comic book 'The Secret Service', created by Dave Gibbons and Mark Millar - sees the Kingsman agents join up with the Statesmen to try to defeat a common enemy.
The season 7 premiere guests featured some cast members we haven't seen much of for a while.
This year's Rotterdam event was definitely one to remember.
Jimmy and Clyde Logan are two down-and-out brothers from West Virginia. Jimmy has been fired...
For those who knew him, Gary Unwin (better known as Eggsy to his friends), was...
A spin-off from 2014's awesome The Lego Movie, this raucously paced action-comedy is proof that...
An intelligent ode to a time when Hollywood made wildly inventive movies without pressure from...
Ever since his wonderful appearance in Wes Anderson's The Grand Budapest Hotel, we've been waiting...
Quentin Tarantino is a filmmaker who simply can't be ignored, especially when he lobs a...
John Ruth earnt his nickname The Hangman for a good reason, he's one of the...
Eddie Mannix is a fixer who works in Hollywood where he tames celebrities and keeps...
John Ruth, known by his associates and like-minded peers as The Hangman on account of...
Resisting the temptation to capitalise on the camp value of these characters, Channing Tatum and...
Magic Mike might be keeping his clothes on these days in favour of beginning a...
Three years after bowing out of the stripper career, Magic Mike (Channing Tatum), returns to...
Filmmaking siblings Lana and Andy Wachowski never do anything by halves. The Matrix was a...
Director Bennett Miller continues to skilfully probe around the edges of true stories with this...