Channing Tatum ''begged'' for a role in 'Kingsman: The Golden Circle'.

The 37-year-old actor was such a huge fan of the first installment, 'Kingsman: The Secret Service' - which was released in 2014 - that he pleaded with director Matthew Vaughn to let him have a part in the project.

Speaking at San Diego Comic-Con in California on Thursday (20.07.17), Tatum - who portrays Tequila, a Statesman secret agent in the upcoming motion picture - said: ''I was just begging to be in this movie.''

The 'Magic Mike' star's character makes a brief appearance in the trailer for the film in which he is wearing a cowboy hat and introduces Taron Egerton's alter-ego Eggsy to Statesmen, the HQ of a titular group of US secret service agents.

'Kingsman: The Golden Circle' looks set to be action-packed, and Tatum has admitted he's never filmed fight scenes quite like it before.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''I don't think I have ever shot a fight scene like this. It is so stylised and very different from what I am used to.

''You run the fight all the way through. You shoot it from different angles and shoot the fights in basically, like, two shots, two angles and Matthew is completely at the opposite end of the spectrum.

''It is so unbelievably manicured and sort of just designed. I have never done a fight scene like that before.''

'Kingsman: The Golden Cirle' features the likes of Colin Firth and Mark Strong reprising their roles as Eggsy's former mentor and trainer respectively, and also stars Halle Berry and Jeff Bridges.

The movie - which is based on the comic book 'The Secret Service', created by Dave Gibbons and Mark Millar - sees the Kingsman agents join up with the Statesmen to try to defeat a common enemy.