Hollywood star Channing Tatum has revealed he is seeking dancers who ''have the goods'' for 'Magic Mike Live'.
The Hollywood actor starred in the hit 'Magic Mike' movies in 2012 and 2015, and Channing is now looking for candidates to feature in his Las Vegas show - which is inspired by the films - at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, where they'll be expected to perform some erotic dance routines.
Speaking at the London's auditions for 'Magic Mike Live', Channing revealed what he was looking for in the dancers, saying: ''First off, you need to be just a good person and kind of give off good energy, because we don't have a bad egg in our group in Vegas.
''Then second is you gotta be able to throw down. I mean, these guys in our show are all.. most of them play an instrument live, because we have a live musical piece in the show where they all play live instruments ... piano, drums, guitars, singing, and they're all just incredibly talented, so you gotta have the goods.''
Channing said his wife Jenna Dewan would have relished the opportunity to witness the auditions in person.
And he also revealed that his celebrity pals are all fans of the hit show.
Of their reaction, he told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''I think every one of them, just like fell over.
''They're like, 'This is so much fun.' And I was like, 'Yup. It is fun. And I just saw you getting all sweaty.'''
Channing insisted the dancers would need to be of a particularly high standard if they were to make it from the audition phase to Las Vegas.
The 37-year-old hunk shared: ''It's tough to find the quality of dancers that we actually have already in Vegas that are all just good.
''You can't just be a good dancer, because giving a lap dance is very intimate, and it sounds cheesy and corny, but it's not the easiest thing to pull off.''
