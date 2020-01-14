Channing Tatum and Jessie J have sparked speculation they are back together.

The pair, who split up last month, were reportedly spotted together in Los Angeles over the weekend in a high-end furniture store, despite trying to go unseen.

The source told E! News: ''They were both dressed down in sweats and trying to be low-key. No PDA but both were in great moods and together the whole time while giving their opinions on different items.''

It's believed Channing and Jessie - who had been dating for just over a year - decided to go their separate ways because they were struggling to make their long-distance relationship work due to their globe-trotting and highly-demanding careers.

A source said recently: ''He [Channing] is super busy with his career, as a dad and will be travelling a lot in the coming months. He has a world awaiting him and is trying to manage how busy he is which isn't easy.''

Meanwhile, Jessie, 31, recently shut down a media outlet that reported a cryptic Instagram post had been referring to Channing, when it was a tribute after to her late bodyguard, Dave.

The 'Price Tag' hitmaker wrote: ''The songstress got REAL about her best friend she lost this time last year. Lying isn't journalism. They taught you that right?''

It was recently claimed the 'Magic Mike' actor had turned to a dating app in search of a new romance, joining the private, membership-based app Raya.

An insider said: ''He's been on Raya for a few weeks. He would love to be dating someone and is not shy about it.

''He wants to have fun again and he doesn't care if he meets someone online, a set up or just walking down the street.''

The Hollywood star apparently decided to turn to the app on the recommendation of a friend.

The source shared: ''A friend suggested Raya and he felt like he had nothing to lose by joining.''