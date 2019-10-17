Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan have agreed to become legally single.

The former couple - who split in October 2018 - have submitted legal documents to bifurcate the status of their divorce, meaning they will be declared single in the eyes of the law and are free to marry again, but their separation will not be finalised as they will continue to negotiate the settlement of their finances and custody of their six-year-old daughter Everly, The Blast reports.

Earlier this week, the 38-year-old actress was spotted leaving mediation, where she and the 39-year-old star were trying to arrange their finances and a permanent custody schedule.

When Jenna - who is pregnant with her first child with partner Steve Kazee - filed for divorce in October 2018, citing irreconcilable differences, she asked for joint legal and physical custody of her daughter and requested spousal and child support. The 'Magic Mike' actor filed a response the same day, also asking for joint custody.

The 'Flirty Dancing' presenter recently admitted she was ''gutted'' when she and Channing - who is now in a relationship with Jessie J - split after realising they wanted different things out of life.

She said: ''I always say no one gets married to hopefully get divorced.

''People grow and they change and sometimes they don't grow and change together. So it wasn't a overnight thing that happened. There was no one event. I think it was just a slow realisation that we wanted different things.

''I was just gutted. It was so difficult for me. It was the loss of an idealistic future for myself and my life. What does that now look like for me? Where do I begin? I met him when I was 24, I didn't know life without Chan.''