Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum have split after nine years of marriage.

The pair - who have four-year-old daughter Everly - took to their respective Instagram accounts to post a joint statement announcing they have ''lovingly chosen to separate'', and insisted there were ''no secrets nor salacious events'' leading to their decision to call time on their marriage.

Their statement reads: ''We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple.

''We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now.

''There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision - just two best friends realizing it's time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible.

''We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly.

''We won't be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family's privacy. Sending lots of love to everyone, Chan&Jenna (sic)''

Channing, 37, and Jenna, 37, began their message by admitting it was ''odd'' to have to announce their split, but wanted to tell their fans first.

They wrote: ''We have something we would like to share.

''First off, it feels odd that we have to share this kind of thing with everyone, but it's a consequence of the lives we've chosen to lead, which we also happen to be deeply grateful for.

''We're living in an incredible moment in time, but it's also a time where truth can easily get distorted into ''alternative facts'' ;) So we want to share the truth so you now that if you didn't read it here then it's most certainly fiction (sic)''

The former showbiz power couple's last public appearance together was at the Los Angeles premiere of 'War Dog: A Soldier's Best Friend' on November 6.

They met on the set of their 2006 movie 'Step Up' and married three years later in 2009.