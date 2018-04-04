Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan's relationship turned into ''more of a friendship'' over time.

The 37-year-old actor and Jenna recently announced they are divorcing via a statement published on their social media channels, and it's now been claimed that the romance slowly disappeared from their relationship before they confirmed their split.

A source explained: ''Things had turned more into a friendship between Jenna and Channing. There wasn't any crazy drama or fighting. They were constantly travelling for work and it turned out that they were better apart and not together romantically anymore.''

Another insider revealed that the duo had different ambitions with own lives, with Channing increasingly focusing his attention on his acting career.

The source told UsMagazine.com: ''It just became clear they wanted different things.''

Channing and Jenna - who have a four-year-old daughter called Everly together - insisted in their statement that they still love each other, and that they don't have any secrets to hide about why their marriage is ending.

The statement said: ''We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple.

''We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now. There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision - just two best friends realizing it's time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible. We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly. We won't be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family's privacy. Sending lots of love to everyone, Chan&Jenna [sic]''