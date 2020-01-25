Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan have reached an agreement over custody of their six-year-old daughter Everly.
Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan have reached an agreement over custody of their daughter.
The former couple raise daughter Everly, six, together and have agreed to split custody 50/50 and work out a schedule to divide holidays fairly between them, The Blast reports.
Channing and Jenna - who broke up in April 2018 - have also agreed not to feature Everly in ''any for-profit posts'' on social media. This includes ''sponsorships, advertisements, or any social media campaign without the other party's consent''.
However, they are both free to post family pictures whenever they want.
The agreement between Channing and Jenna, both 39, comes two months after Channing reportedly left Jenna stunned when he asked a judge to draw up a holiday custody schedule for their daughter.
The actor - who recently rekindled his romance with singer Jessie J - submitted paperwork asking for a number of decisions to be made about the care of Everly, including monthly meetings with a therapist to draw up the schedule, arrangements for travelling with her in the US without consent from the other parent, the use of a website to document information on her health, safety, welfare and education and confirmation that the youngster can be FaceTimed every day by the person she isn't currently in the care of.
However, it was claimed that Jenna - who is expecting a baby with fiance Steve Kazee - had already signed off on the holiday schedule and there were times when she had been working and asked to change the plans but Channing refused.
Sources close to the star argued Jenna had agreed to some of the schedule but not all of it.
There were also said to be issues over child support payments with Jenna's pals claiming her ex-husband wasn't contributing, while sources on Channing's side insisted there is a ''very specific'' joint account with shared funds that cover Everly's expenses.
'No Turning Back' was released on this day (January 3rd) in 2003.
Bastille rocked up at The Winter Gardens in Margate for their 'Doom Days Club Nights' tour, making sure they were playing in more unfamiliar towns...
Stealing Sheep made their way down to Elsewhere in Margate to put on their wholly unique and utterly captivating live show.
Listen to her new single 'Down'.
The legend of Bigfoot is turned upside down in this animated adventure from Warner Bros,...
Two years ago, Kingsman: The Secret Service seemed to come out of nowhere, ruffling feathers...
Good news: Steven Soderbergh's well-publicised retirement from directing only lasted about four years. He's back...
Jimmy and Clyde Logan are two down-and-out brothers from West Virginia. Jimmy has been fired...
For those who knew him, Gary Unwin (better known as Eggsy to his friends), was...
A spin-off from 2014's awesome The Lego Movie, this raucously paced action-comedy is proof that...
An intelligent ode to a time when Hollywood made wildly inventive movies without pressure from...
Ever since his wonderful appearance in Wes Anderson's The Grand Budapest Hotel, we've been waiting...
Quentin Tarantino is a filmmaker who simply can't be ignored, especially when he lobs a...
John Ruth earnt his nickname The Hangman for a good reason, he's one of the...
Eddie Mannix is a fixer who works in Hollywood where he tames celebrities and keeps...
John Ruth, known by his associates and like-minded peers as The Hangman on account of...