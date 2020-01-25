Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan have reached an agreement over custody of their daughter.

The former couple raise daughter Everly, six, together and have agreed to split custody 50/50 and work out a schedule to divide holidays fairly between them, The Blast reports.

Channing and Jenna - who broke up in April 2018 - have also agreed not to feature Everly in ''any for-profit posts'' on social media. This includes ''sponsorships, advertisements, or any social media campaign without the other party's consent''.

However, they are both free to post family pictures whenever they want.

The agreement between Channing and Jenna, both 39, comes two months after Channing reportedly left Jenna stunned when he asked a judge to draw up a holiday custody schedule for their daughter.

The actor - who recently rekindled his romance with singer Jessie J - submitted paperwork asking for a number of decisions to be made about the care of Everly, including monthly meetings with a therapist to draw up the schedule, arrangements for travelling with her in the US without consent from the other parent, the use of a website to document information on her health, safety, welfare and education and confirmation that the youngster can be FaceTimed every day by the person she isn't currently in the care of.

However, it was claimed that Jenna - who is expecting a baby with fiance Steve Kazee - had already signed off on the holiday schedule and there were times when she had been working and asked to change the plans but Channing refused.

Sources close to the star argued Jenna had agreed to some of the schedule but not all of it.

There were also said to be issues over child support payments with Jenna's pals claiming her ex-husband wasn't contributing, while sources on Channing's side insisted there is a ''very specific'' joint account with shared funds that cover Everly's expenses.