Channing Tatum's daughter painted her father a moustache and her mother Jenna Dewan-Tatum a butterfly as the family enjoyed spending time together on Sunday (18.03.18).
Channing Tatum and his wife Jenna Dewan-Tatum spent Sunday (18.03.18) having their faces painted by their daughter.
The Hollywood couple and four-year-old Everly enjoy a fun-filled day chilling out with their girl whilst giving her full reign of her face paints.
Captioning a selfie of his painted moustache and Jenna's butterfly face on Instagram, Channing wrote: ''This is what it looks like when a little tyrant fairy artist holds you down and makes your face look 'better.'''
Their relaxed family day comes after the 37-year-old actress recently admitted that though they may look picture perfect from the outside, the brunette beauty insists they are just like any other couple, and still have their disagreements.
Jenna - who married the 'Magic Mike' star in 2009 - said: ''I think there are such things as great fits. It is a great fit as long as you are growing together, and I think up until this point we've really grown together. We've always had the same values. But we're not perfect! Are you kidding? We fight like other couples, we disagree about things, we have days where we don't really like each other.''
Despite their strong connection, Jenna admits she isn't quite ready to take the next step with Channing and expand their brood further, although she hasn't ruled it out completely.
She said: ''I haven't yet made my decision, and I'm leaving it to the universe to show me the way. I love the idea of another child, and it might be in the cards, but I'll know when I know.
''A lot of women I know plan it, and that's their decision. They want it within three years, but that was not a possibility for us. It felt too overwhelming.
''I'm so thrilled with one child. If the desire [for another child] comes around, it will happen, that's the way I look at it.''
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
The legend of Bigfoot is turned upside down in this animated adventure from Warner Bros,...
Two years ago, Kingsman: The Secret Service seemed to come out of nowhere, ruffling feathers...
Good news: Steven Soderbergh's well-publicised retirement from directing only lasted about four years. He's back...
Jimmy and Clyde Logan are two down-and-out brothers from West Virginia. Jimmy has been fired...
For those who knew him, Gary Unwin (better known as Eggsy to his friends), was...
A spin-off from 2014's awesome The Lego Movie, this raucously paced action-comedy is proof that...
An intelligent ode to a time when Hollywood made wildly inventive movies without pressure from...
Ever since his wonderful appearance in Wes Anderson's The Grand Budapest Hotel, we've been waiting...
Quentin Tarantino is a filmmaker who simply can't be ignored, especially when he lobs a...
John Ruth earnt his nickname The Hangman for a good reason, he's one of the...
Eddie Mannix is a fixer who works in Hollywood where he tames celebrities and keeps...
John Ruth, known by his associates and like-minded peers as The Hangman on account of...