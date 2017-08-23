Channing Tatum piled on the pounds while filming 'Logan Lucky'.

The 37-year-old actor and former stripper is usually known for his ripped physique but he was drawn to the role of Jimmy int he heist film because he goes home and has a beer rather than going to the gym.

However, the 'Magic Mike' star revealed he piled on the pounds while filming the movie and felt ''horrible'' by the end of filming.

He said: ''By the end of the movie I'd put on like 35 or 40 pounds. It was horrible and I felt terrible.''

The film also stars Daniel Craig, Seth McFarlane and Katie Holmes and Tatum revealed he and co-star Adam Driver were ''mesmerised'' by the James Bond star.

Tatum said: ''Even the first scene, I think Adam Driver and I were completely mesmerised in general by Craig.

''He rode like a four-by-four dune buggy. He trusted me enough to go down and do some dumb stuff. He was going harder than most of us.

''We were having beers and bourbon. You can put the guy anywhere, in any scenario he's comfortable.

'' I mean I took him down to this place in Atlanta.

''It's called Durhamtown, and it was this off roading park. You know he fits in there and looks and he fits in wearing a tuxedo walking next to the Queen.''

'Logan Lucky' was written by Rebecca Blunt and follows two brothers, Jimmy (Tatum) and Clyde (Driver), who attempt to pull off a heist during a NASCAR race in North Carolina.