Chanel Iman is reportedly pregnant with her second child.

The 28-year-old model gave birth to her daughter Cali Clay - whom she has with her husband Sterling Shepard - 12 months ago, and it has now been claimed the beauty and her NFL star spouse are expecting once again.

Neither Chanel nor Sterling have announced the news yet, but the model was spotted on Tuesday (20.08.19) sporting what appeared to be a burgeoning baby bump, and sources confirmed the pregnancy to Us Weekly magazine on Wednesday (21.08.19).

The news comes after Cali celebrated her first birthday on August 10, and Chanel previously said she felt ''pressure'' to shed her baby weight quickly.

Chanel admitted she was so desperate to get back to work on photoshoots that she felt pressurised into getting her pre-pregnancy body back as quickly as she could.

Speaking in November last year, she said: ''[I felt] a little bit [of pressure], just because I wanted to work! I just love being on set. So I wanted to get back into the groove of things.

''It doesn't happen overnight. I am still working hard on fitness, and almost back to normal.''

But despite being desperate to get back to work, Sterling, 26, said both he and Chanel hate to leave Cali's side when it comes to work commitments.

He said: ''We don't like to leave her at all. I am usually the one that's away and it's kind of tough on me, but we Facetime, so that helps out. She looks dead at the camera! And I just made her laugh for the first time the other day. We were cracking up. It was so funny.''

To which Chanel added: ''She smiles and coos when she hears her daddy's voice because he talked to her when she was in the womb.''