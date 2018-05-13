Chanel Iman is pregnant with her first child.

The 27-year-old model has revealed she and her husband and New York Giants player Sterling Shepard are to become first time parents later this year when the beauty gives birth.

In a joint statement given to E! News, they said: ''Our focus has always been on love and family and we look forward to instilling these qualities in our little one. We are truly blessed!''

The Victoria's Secret Angel also revealed the news on social media, as she took to Instagram to share a professional shot of her burgeoning baby bump on Sunday (13.05.18) in celebration of Mother's Day.

She wrote: ''Daddy and Mommy can't wait to meet you. As I approach motherhood I want to wish a Happy Mother's Day to all mothers and mommies to be @sterl_shep3 [photo by] @jamesmacari (sic)''

Chanel and Sterling married on March 3 in front of family and friends in a romantic ceremony, which came just four months after the pair got engaged in December last year.

Sterling proposed to Chanel in a romantic waterfront spot whilst celebrating the beauty's 27th birthday, and the news was posted on Instagram.

Chanel shared a picture of her partner's proposal and wrote on Instagram: ''A night full of tears of happiness.

''I'm beyond excited to spend the rest of my life with you @sterl_shep3 you are my soulmate, my best friend, my everything! Can't wait to be your Mrs. (sic)''

The American football star was just as thrilled that Chanel - who he met at former teammate Victor Cruz's birthday party in November 2016 - said yes.

He shared the same image and wrote: ''The catch of my dreams...can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you! (sic)''

The couple previously recalled how they were instantly attracted to one another.

Chanel said: ''When I first met him, he was in a suit and looked so sharp.''

Sterling added: ''I walked up to her and bought her a drink and it was over after that.''