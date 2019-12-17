Chanel Iman has given birth to her second child.

The 29-year-old model and her husband Sterling Shepard welcomed a daughter into the world on Tuesday (17.12.19), and took to Instagram to reveal the news, alongside the announcement that they've named the bundle of joy Cassie Snow Shepard.

Alongside a picture of herself, Sterling, their new arrival, and their 16-month-old daughter Cali Clay, Chanel wrote: ''Our Christmas gift came early. Cassie Snow Shepard 12•17•19 (Sic)''

The newborn tot already has her own Instagram account which was tagged in the image, but so far the only picture on the account is the same one uploaded by Chanel.

The caption on Cassie's version of the image simply features two pink heart emojis alongside a pink bow emoji.

Chanel announced earlier this month she was expecting a baby girl, when she took to social media following her baby shower.

Sharing a professional photo of herself at the time with her husband and Cali at the Winter Wonderland-themed event, she wrote: ''Blessed with another baby girl on the way.''

Chanel - who married her 26-year-old sportsman husband five months before Cali was born - also used Instagram to announce her pregnancy.

She wrote at the time: ''Excited to announce we will be a family of four soon.''

And the model previously said she felt ''pressure'' to shed her baby weight quickly.

Speaking a few months after Cali was born, she said: ''[I felt] a little bit [of pressure], just because I wanted to work! I just love being on set. So I wanted to get back into the groove of things.

''It doesn't happen overnight. I am still working hard on fitness, and almost back to normal.''