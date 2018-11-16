Chanel Iman felt ''pressure'' to shed her baby weight quickly.

The 27-year-old model gave birth to her daughter Cali Clay - whom she has with her husband Sterling Shepard - on August 10, and has said she was so desperate to get back to work on photoshoots that she felt pressurised into getting her pre-pregnancy body back as quickly as she could.

She said: ''[I felt] a little bit [of pressure], just because I wanted to work! I just love being on set. So I wanted to get back into the groove of things.''

The beauty says she's still working on her body, but thinks she's ''almost back'' to her regular weight.

She added: ''It doesn't happen overnight. I am still working hard on fitness, and almost back to normal.''

But despite being desperate to get back to work, NFL star Sterling, 25, says both he and Chanel hate to leave Cali's side when it comes to work commitments.

He said: ''We don't like to leave her at all. I am usually the one that's away and it's kind of tough on me, but we Facetime, so that helps out. She looks dead at the camera! And I just made her laugh for the first time the other day. We were cracking up. It was so funny.''

To which Chanel added: ''She smiles and coos when she hears her daddy's voice because he talked to her when she was in the womb.''

And the three-month-old tot is already a little fashionista, as Chanel is making sure to deck her out in custom items from the NFL shop so she can both look cute and support her father.

Speaking to People magazine, Chanel said: ''When Cali's watching her daddy [play games], we always put her in the cutest New York Giants onesies I get from the NFL Shop. She is his biggest fan, so I like to style her up and make her look cute for the games.

''Sometimes she wears like little New York Giants baby bows. We have a lot of custom stuff we got from the NFL Shop website and then we put her last name on it and Sterling's number - her onesies with her daddy's name on the back.''