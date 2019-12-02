Chanel Iman is expecting a baby girl.

The 29-year-old model and her husband Sterling Shepard revealed in August they were expecting a sibling for 15-month-old daughter Cali Clay and after celebrating her baby shower over the weekend, the stunning star has told her fans the sex of her upcoming new arrival.

Chanel shared a professional photo of herself with her husband and daughter at the Winter Wonderland-themed event and wrote: ''Blessed with another baby girl on the way.''

Chanel donned a white lace maxi dress at the shower, which featured white, gold and pink balloons, a hot chocolate station, sweets and a three-tier naked cake.

Her guests all wore pale pink pyjamas from Le Rose, and as well as being gifted those, they also received matching purses as party favours.

Chanel - who married her 26-year-old sportsman husband five months before Cali was born - also used Instagram to announce her pregnancy.

She wrote at the time: ''Excited to announce we will be a family of four soon.''

Chanel previously said she felt ''pressure'' to shed her baby weight quickly.

Speaking a few months after Cali was born, she said: ''[I felt] a little bit [of pressure], just because I wanted to work! I just love being on set. So I wanted to get back into the groove of things.

''It doesn't happen overnight. I am still working hard on fitness, and almost back to normal.''

But despite being desperate to get back to work, Sterling said both he and Chanel hate to leave Cali's side when it comes to work commitments.

He said: ''We don't like to leave her at all. I am usually the one that's away and it's kind of tough on me, but we Facetime, so that helps out. She looks dead at the camera! And I just made her laugh for the first time the other day. We were cracking up. It was so funny.''

To which Chanel added: ''She smiles and coos when she hears her daddy's voice because he talked to her when she was in the womb.''