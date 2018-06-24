Chanel Iman is expecting a baby girl.

The 27-year-old model announced news of her pregnancy in May, and she's now confirmed that she and her husband, NFL star Sterling Shepard, are preparing for the arrival of a baby girl.

Alongside a photograph of the loved-up couple on Instagram, Chanel wrote: ''It's a GIRL (sic)''

The Victoria's Secret star and Sterling married on March 3 in front of family and friends in a romantic ceremony, which came just four months after the pair got engaged in December.

Sterling proposed to Chanel in a waterfront spot whilst celebrating the model's birthday, and the news was soon posted on Instagram.

Chanel shared a picture of her partner's proposal and wrote on the photo-sharing website: ''A night full of tears of happiness.

''I'm beyond excited to spend the rest of my life with you @sterl_shep3 you are my soulmate, my best friend, my everything! Can't wait to be your Mrs. (sic)''

And the American football star was predictably thrilled that Chanel - who he met at former teammate Victor Cruz's birthday party in November 2016 - said yes.

He shared the same image and wrote: ''The catch of my dreams...can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you! (sic)''

The couple also previously recalled how they were instantly attracted to one another.

Chanel said: ''When I first met him, he was in a suit and looked so sharp.''

Sterling added: ''I walked up to her and bought her a drink and it was over after that.''

The high-profile couple first announced their pregnancy news in a statement issued last month.

It read: ''Our focus has always been on love and family and we look forward to instilling these qualities in our little one. We are truly blessed!''