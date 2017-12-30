Chance the Rapper wants to make a movie about President Donald Trump.

The 'No Problem' hitmaker took to his Twitter account yesterday (29.12.17) to pitch a new film idea to fans and potential executives as he explained the plot would revolve around an old iPod and the music on it would change the way the controversial Republican leader - who took over from Barack Obama this year - viewed the world.

He tweeted: ''Alright I gotta movie pitch: a thread.

''President Trump gets an old Ipod for christmas... This is his very first ipod... But not only is it his first Ipod, he's actually never listened to music before in his life.

''This Ipod has music from the past, present & FUTURE... And like A Christmas Carol, It's a Wonderful Life or What Women Want this Ipod drastically changes how President Trump sees the world (sic)...''

He referred to the future film as a ''Suspense Thriller/ Sappy Christmas Musical'' and asked his fans to help him come up with an ending for the movie as well as a title and who they would like to play the President and the other characters in the film.

He wrote: ''HOLLYWOOD (& TWITTER) IM TAGGING YOU IN: I need Songs, actors, a title, an ending! Whatever you got I'm all ears (sic)''.

Despite his well-thought out plot, the 24-year-old rapper is adamant he's not making the switch from music to movies anytime soon and urged fans not to make the film.

He said: ''I was just joking im not making either movie.

''I was just checking to see how yall felt about it. It was just jokes. Dont go make that movie. It would be dangerous (sic).''