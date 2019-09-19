Chance the Rapper finds having two kids ''way harder'' than one.

The 26-year-old rapper became a father for the second time late last month when his wife Kirsten gave birth to their daughter Marli, and has now said he had no idea how much more difficult it would be to have two children until their newborn arrived.

Chance - who also has four-year-old daughter Kensli with Kristen - said: ''It's just way harder, honestly, having two kids than having one. Mathematically, it makes sense, but in my mind, it didn't register until I actually had two kids.''

The 'Cocoa Butter Kisses' hitmaker decided to postpone his upcoming 'The Big Day Tour' in order to spend more time with his family, and said the decision was made as a ''group'', because Chance didn't want to leave Kirsten at home with two young children by herself.

He added: ''I couldn't leave my wife at home with both of them, with the little one and the bigger one. It was a group decision. So yeah, [Kirsten] was thrilled when it went down that way.''

And Chance will be a big help at home, because he's already a pro at changing diapers, although he doesn't like getting up in the middle of the night.

He said: ''People make the diaper part seem so tough. I would much rather do diapers if I didn't have to wake up in the middle of the night, to be honest with you.''

The 'Hot Shower' rapper also revealed he's beginning to test the waters in bringing his eldest daughter on business trips with him, but says it's tricky to travel with a child.

Speaking on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live', he said: ''When we had to fly back home, I realised how tough it is traveling with your child. She wasn't even awake, it's just like, she's heavy. I couldn't put her in the seat. I was just sitting awake the whole time, nodding off and having to wake back up.''