Chance the Rapper told his wife he wanted to marry her when he was just nine.

The hip-hop star previously recalled the touching story of how he met Kirsten for the first time when he was a kid at his mom's office party where she and her friends performed as Destiny's Child, and he's admitted he was smitten as soon as he clasped eyes on her.

Appearing on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', he said: ''My mom worked at a real estate agency with her mom.

''Her daughters love to dance so they did a choreographed dance at this real estate party that I was at when I was 9. I saw her dancing and I was like, 'Let's get married!'''

Chance - who welcomed his second daughter, Marli, with Kirsten last week - previously shared a picture of his spouse as a child and told their love story on Instagram.

He wrote: ''Storytime. A thread on how I met my wife. This photo was taken on the day that I first met my wife!''

Explaining how his mother had taken him, his dad, and brother Taylor to her work party in 2003, he explained: ''We were instructed to make away for an exclusive performance by DESTINY's CHILD. From the back stepped out 3 young girls... Who were not Destiny's Child.

''QUESTION. TELL ME WHAT YOU THINK ABOUT ME Now I'm locking eyes with the prettiest girl I ever seen in my almost-a-decade of life on earth.

''I was just staring at her; as she and her girls were conquering this choreography and mastering the art of lip-syncing in a way even the most professional performers have yet to accomplish.(sic)''

He later clarified that, after their first meeting, he didn't come face-to-face with Kirsten again until almost a decade later.

He tweeted: ''To answer a few questions

''-she was Kelly Rowland

''-she was there/dancing because her mother was my mom's boss

''- I never saw her again until SXSW 2012 in Austin, Texas where we met and eventually when back in Chicago we connected the dots (sic)''

The couple - who also have four-year-old Kensli together - married in March in front of 150 guests including the likes of Kanye West and his wife Kim Kardashian West and comedian Dave Chappelle at the Pelican Hill resort in Newport Beach, California.

A source said of their nuptials: ''The decor was all white, with big arrangements of white roses lining the aisle and scattered white petals where the bride walked down to meet her groom. The bride, Kirsten, wore a strapless white dress and Chance wore a white tux with a black bow tie. It was a romantic ceremony and a string quartet played as they entered. In the middle of the ceremony, their little daughter Kensli ran up and Chance picked her up and held her. It was very sweet and loving to watch.''