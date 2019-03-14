Chance the Rapper is set to become a father for the second time.

The 25-year-old rapper tied the knot with his long-term partner Kristen Corley - with whom he already has three-year-old daughter Kensli - less than a week ago, and it's now been revealed they're set to expand their brood by one more as Kristen is pregnant with their second child.

Kristen revealed the news with a snap of her baby bump on the Instagram Story of her private account, but fans were quick to screenshot the image and upload it to public social media channels.

And Chance himself followed the news up with a confirmation posted to his own Instagram account, where he revealed he's set to become a father to another baby girl and said Kristen's due date is in September.

In a note uploaded as a picture, he wrote: ''We pregnant again

''Its a girl

''JESUS CHRIST

''WE LOVE YOU GOD (sic)''

The caption of the image read: ''New baby droppin September (sic)''

Chance and Kristen married on Saturday (09.03.19) in front of 150 guests including the likes of Kanye West and his wife Kim Kardashian West and comedian Dave Chappelle at the Pelican Hill resort in Newport Beach, California.

A source said of their nuptials: ''The decor was all white, with big arrangements of white roses lining the aisle and scattered white petals where the bride walked down to meet her groom.

''The bride, Kirsten, wore a strapless white dress and Chance wore a white tux with a black bow tie. It was a romantic ceremony and a string quartet played as they entered.

''In the middle of the ceremony, their little daughter Kensli ran up and Chance picked her up and held her. It was very sweet and loving to watch.''