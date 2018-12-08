Chance the Rapper is taking a ''sabbatical'' to study the Bible.

The 'Cocoa Butter Kisses' hitmaker is taking a break from the spotlight to ''learn the Word of God'' so he can be a more ''educated'' uncle.

He wrote on Instagram: ''I'm on a plane headed out the country on my first sabbatical. I'm going away to learn the Word of God which I am admittedly very unfamiliar with. I've been brought up by my family to know Christ but I haven't taken it upon myself to really just take a couple days and read my bible ... we all quote scripture and tell each other what God likes and doesn't like but how much time do we spend as followers of Jesus to really just read and KNOW his Word. I'm definitely guilty of not devoting time to it. So I'm off to read and learn because the next generation of Bennett is here and I need to be able to give my nephew Charlie Matthew the knowledge and tools to F**K YALL UP ... Lol but seriously he's the first boy of the next line and he needs his uncle to be educated. (sic)''

And it is not the first time the Chicago-born rapper has tried to help and guide others, as he recently donated $1 million - funds which he raised through the ticket sales for his tour - to public schools in the city he grew up in to help give children a ''quality learning experience''.

He said: ''I'm committed to help Chicago's children have quality learning experiences that include the arts. As an artist and after-school teacher, I know the arts are invaluable. They teach kids lessons about how small efforts can have big effects and how collaboration can lead to creativity. This cheque is a call to action. I'm challenging major companies in Chicago and across the U.S. to donate and take action.''