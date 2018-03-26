Chance the Rapper has accused Heineken of producing a ''terribly racist'' commercial.

The 24-year-old hip-hop star has taken to Twitter to slam the Dutch beer company, accusing the brand of deliberately creating a racist advert in a bid to attract attention.

Chance wrote: ''I think some companies are purposely putting out noticably racist ads so they can get more views. And that s**t racist/bogus so I guess I shouldn't help by posting about it. But [laughing emoji] I gotta just say tho. The ''sometimes lighter is better'' Hienekin commercial is terribly racist omg (sic)''

The 'No Problem' hitmaker subsequently posted a link to the commercial in question, but stopped short of telling his followers to boycott brands like Heineken.

He continued: ''Im not saying boucott them or go off im just noticing how often it happens and I think they baiting consumers and tweeters and freelancers and s**t. Like I didnt wanna tweet about it so bad [laughing emojis] but its like how can u not (sic)''

Meanwhile, Chance previously likened himself to Kanye West, calling himself a ''disrupter''.

The rap duo have collaborated with each other in the past and Chance feels inspired by the famously outspoken star.

He confessed: ''Being around Kanye, Kanye says crazier s**t in private than he does in public, which is hard to believe because he says the craziest things in public.

''He does have a filter. He's not a liar or somebody that is going to sugarcoat things when he does speak. But Kanye's said some crazy s**t to me where I respond, 'No, I don't feel you at all.'

''I always wanted to be more of a person that people enjoy. Somebody that will make you laugh. I'm talking about just my personality, not necessarily how my music sounds. Because I believe I'm a disrupter like Kanye in a lot of ways.''