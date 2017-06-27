Chance the Rapper has demanded compensation from a pastry manufacturer for using his brand to sell its products.

The 24-year-old hip-hop star has taken to Twitter to call on Hostess, which makes popular treats like Twinkies, to give him a portion of its profits after using an image of his iconic '3' baseball cap to promote its apple streusel cakes.

The now-deleted tweet featured a caption saying: ''How good is Chance the Snacker? I'd say comparable to Apple Streusel Coffee Cakes. #ChanceTheRapper (sic)''

The musician spotted the advert and quickly responded by saying: ''GIVE ME MY COIN (sic)''

The improbable row between Chance and Hostess came shortly after the rapper became the youngest ever winner of the Humanitarian prize at the BET Awards on Sunday (25.06.17).

Chance won the award on account of his charitable donations and his campaigning on behalf of people in Chicago, the city where he's from.

Upon collecting the accolade at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Chance said: ''I'm a good man and I'm going to become a better man.''

Chance's efforts were also hailed by former US First Lady Michelle Obama, who revealed that she and her husband Barack are long-time fans of the musician.

Introducing the socially-conscious star on the night, she said: ''We are so incredibly proud of you, Chance.

''We have known Chance and his family since he was a wee little baby rapper and it has been a thrill watching him come into his own in so many ways.

''In addition to making some really amazing music, Chance has been taking that big bright spotlight that follows him around and shining it on our hometown of Chicago.

''Chance is showing our young people that they matter, they have something inside of them that is worthy of being expressed.''