Chance the Rapper's wife Kirsten Corley ''saved his life'' by going celibate.

The 'Blessings' hitmaker made the admission when discussing the track 'We Go High' on his recently released debut album, 'The Big Day' - which is all about the couple's wedding earlier this year - and admitted he is thankful to his spouse for abstaining from sex and getting baptised.

In an interview with Nicki Minaj on Queen Radio on Apple Music's Beats 1, he explained: ''I need you to hear one song on my album that has my best verse that I written in my life.

''It's called 'We Go High'.

''I explain that my wife literally saved my life by becoming celibate and going and getting baptised.

''It changed her life obviously, but we talking about me right now. It changed my life for real.

''Now I know exactly where my strength comes from.''

Chance had his religious awakening after the release of his 2016 mixtape, 'Coloring Book', and he admitted he has his wife - who he was separated from at the time, but rekindled his romance with in January 2017 - to thank for being ''gracious'' enough to take him back.

He said: ''This is all after 'Coloring Book', after I proclaimed that I love Jesus, and all that stuff.

''You're never fully, fully sanctified, so I had to keep figuring it out.

''I had to do the Grammy's by myself.

''I had to do a lot by myself.

''Then when my girl was gracious enough to have me back, it changed my whole life.

''Now I know exactly where it all comes from.''

The 26-year-old star also admitted he has been through some ''lower'' moments in his life, but he is ''happier than [he's] ever been'' now.

On how he has dealt with his bad days, he said: ''The other day, last night, or the night before, I was lower than I ever been.

''I know the caricature of me is super ... positive.

''I was lower than I ever felt in my life, and I really had to get down on [my] knees and be like, 'I know I can't solve this problem by myself.' So I'm here right now happier than I ever been.''

Chance and Kirsten - who already have three-year-old daughter Kensli - are currently expecting their second child.