Chance the Rapper's younger brother has come out as bisexual.

Taylor Bennett - who is also a hip hop artist - decided to open up for the first time about his sexuality the night before he turned 21 on Wednesday (18.01.17) and he decided to tell his 48,000 followers he is attracted to women and men to help ''others that struggle with the same issues''.

In a series of tweets, he wrote: ''My birthday is tomorrow & moving into next year I'd like to be more open about myself to help others that struggle with the same issues ... Growing up I've always felt indifferent about my sexuality & being attracted 2 one sex & today I would like to openly come out to my fans ... I do recognize myself as a bisexual male & do & have always openly supported the gay community & will keep doing so in 2017. #ThankYou (sic)''

Although 23-year-old Chance - whose real name is Chancelor Johnathan Bennett - hasn't directly addressed his brother's coming out message, he did share a video on the micro-blogging site in which he stated he would ''kill somebody'' in order to protect his family.

In the clip, he says: ''That boy is about to be 21. That's my family right here. I will kill somebody over these people. Don't play with me, don't play with my family. That boy 21, the super Bennett.''

The 'No Problem' hitmaker said that he will stick by his younger sibling no matter what and said that ''god'' is ''behind him''.

Alongside the post, the Chicago-born rapper added: ''Love this man right here, through any and all. He has grown into a great man. He's got God and me behind him, he cannot fail he cannot fail (sic)''