Chance the Rapper raised over $100,000 for his charity at his 24th birthday bash.

The 'Cocoa Butter Kisses' rapper put on a sold-out gig titled 'Chance the Birthday' at nightclub Studio Paris in Chicago on Saturday (16.04.17), which featured performances from fellow rap stars Ludacris and T-Pain, as well as, TV's Big Bird from 'Sesame Street'.

The hip-hop star donated the funds to Social Works, his nonprofit charity, which he set up ''to empower the youth through arts, education, and civic engagement''.

The big talking point of the party, however, was his fried chicken dinner meal bucket cake, which imitated fast-food restaurant Harold's packaging along with a drink of kiwi-strawberry Mistic.

Chance took to Instagram to share the sweet masterpiece on Instagram and thanked ''God'' for his blessed life.

He captioned the picture: ''Thank God for the people in my life. I've had unimaginable & undeserving blessings in my 24 years here. I love you chicago, let's see what we can do for this world (sic)''

Last month, Chance donated $1 million to public schools in Chicago.

The 'No Problem' hitmaker raised the funds through ticket sales for his tour in order to give children a ''quality learning experience'', and said the money came as a ''call to action'' for other companies operating in the city who he urged to follow in his footsteps.

Chance - whose real name Chancellor Bennett - said at the time: ''I'm committed to help Chicago's children have quality learning experiences that include the arts. As an artist and after-school teacher, I know the arts are invaluable. They teach kids lessons about how small efforts can have big effects and how collaboration can lead to creativity. This cheque is a call to action. I'm challenging major companies in Chicago and across the U.S. to donate and take action.''

He went on to state he was ''doing everything [he] can to support Chicago's most valuable resource, its children''.

At the time, Chicago Public Schools (CPS) had a $215 million funding gap, and Chance has been imploring corporations and celebrities to come together to help donate whatever they can to the cause.

The musician also said for every $100,000 donated to CPS, his organisation SocialWorks will give $10,000 to a school of their choosing to be used on developing their arts departments and after school activities.