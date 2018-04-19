Chance the Rapper has teased fans that he's trying to get Gwen Stefani to feature on one of his tracks.

The 25-year-old rapper took to Twitter on Wednesday (18.04.18) to ask his 7.56 million followers to hook him up with the 'Just A Girl' hitmaker, and the singer herself ended up dropping him a line.

Chance - whose real name is Chancelor Jonathan Bennett - asked: ''Can anyone link me with Gwen Stefani? Please (sic)''

And the No Doubt singer replied: ''Hi!! Gx (sic)''

It comes after the 'No Problem' hitmaker teased he's been working with ''a lot'' of people on new music.

Chance refuses to say whether he's working on a new album, but says he has plenty of songs set for release featuring the likes of Young Thug and Childish Gambino (Donald Glover).

He said: ''I never really have like a big, drawn-out plan for how sh*t was gonna go.

''I'm more in like a collaborative frame of mind.

''So I've been talking to this artist Francis and the Lights, we working on something. Me and Thug been, you know, making songs forever, we got so many songs, so we've been talking about dropping something together.

''Same with Donald Glover, Childish Gambino ... I got a lot of people, I've just been making songs.''

Chance hasn't released any new content since 2016's 'Coloring Book', but he previously teased his collaborations with Childish Gambino.

Asked about whether he's been working with Donald, he said: ''We perpetuated that rumour for a long time without recording anything. We did link up in Atlanta and record some tracks and... they're amazing.''

And it's not just the 'Redbone' hitmaker Chance has been working with recently, as he's also teased that he may feature on some of Kanye West's new songs this year.

Asked whether he had any part in 'All Day' hitmaker's new music, Chance said at an event held at Chicago's Museum of Contemporary Art: ''Uhhh... I guess!''