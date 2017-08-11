Chance the Rapper has praised Kanye West for helping to make rap music more ''mainstream''.

The 'Cocoa Butter Kisses' hitmaker feels ''lucky'' to be ''accepted and celebrated'' for who he is and his music and thinks that is partly down to Kanye's own success.

He told NPR: ''The fact that it's able to be a main stage or mainstream image and accepted and celebrated is because of folks like Kanye who came in the game and was like, 'This is who I am, and these are the type of things that I love, and I'm excited about them, and I don't necessarily have to carry myself as anybody that I'm not. I'm lucky to be in a space where I've been accepted for who I am and celebrated for who I am.''

Meanwhile, Chance previously revealed he wants to move back in with his parents so he can be ''closer'' to them.

He said: ''I'm in a unique position [with] a lot of the things you would think you would get past because of the 'successes' that I've had. Like, I'm honestly, in real life, thinking about moving in with my parents right now. I think, anybody, if they were in my position - if they were 23 with a kid for the first time and were working - they would find comfort in being able to stay with their parents. If their parents are willing. I guess that's just what it all comes down to; if they're willing.

''I'm in a position where I want to be closer to my parents now, because I realise how important that is. There was never a point, ever, in my life where I can remember loving someone as much or more than I love my mom until I met my daughter. So, it made me understand that my mom loves me more than she loves anybody in the world, and that's crazy to me. So of course I wanna be around her.''