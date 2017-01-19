Hip hop artist Taylor, who has collaborated with his sibling on numerous projects, took to Twitter on Wednesday (18Jan17) to open up to fans about his sexuality.

"Growing up I’ve always felt indifferent about my sexuality & being attracted 2 one sex & today I would like to openly come out to my fans… I do recognise myself as a bisexual male & do & have always openly supported the gay community & will keep doing so in 2017. #ThankYou," he wrote on the eve of his 21st birthday.

"My birthday is tomorrow & moving into next year I’d like to be more open about myself to help others that struggle with the same issues."

Fans were quick to praise the bravery of the young star, with his brother, real name Chancelor Johnathan Bennett, one of the first to voice his support.

While he didn't directly comment on his sibling's coming out, Chance shared a video of himself alongside Taylor and other members of their family, telling fans: "This is my family right here. I will kill somebody for these people. Don't play with me, don't play with my family."

He captioned the footage: "Love this man right here, through any and all. He has grown into a great man. He's got God and me behind him, he cannot fail he cannot fall."

Taylor has earned himself hordes of fans through his mix tapes, including 2015's Broad Shoulders, which featured Chance, Nico Segal and Joey Purp.

Speaking to Rolling Stone magazine last year about his and Chance’s approach to music, Taylor said: "We’re working around the system to still bring good music. We’re really trying to build our own industry."