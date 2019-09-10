Chance the Rapper has delayed his tour until 2020.

The 26-year-old musician was due to kick off his tour to promote his first-ever album 'The Big Day' in just a few days' time, but he's decided to push it back until next year following the birth of his second child Marli last week.

Taking to his Instagram account, Chance uploaded a photograph of him holding Marli and cuddling his four-year-old daughter Kensli and wrote: ''I thought it over for the past week and I've decided to push back my tour.

''This year has been one of the greatest of my life; Marriage, new baby, first album etc. But with it being so eventful it has also been very strenuous having to divide my time and energy between family and work.

''When Kensli was born, I went on tour 2 weeks later and missed some of the most important milestones in her life, but more importantly I was absent when her mother needed me the most. At this point as a husband and father of two I realize that I can't make that mistake again.

''I need to be as helpful and available as possible to my wife in these early months of raising Kensli and Marli. I apologize because I know how many people were counting on seeing me soon, but I hope you'll understand and forgive me in time. Tour kicks off Jan. 15th and you can still get tix or your refund if you are unavailable at chanceraps.com & a few of the shows are still being rescheduled as well so stay tuned. I love you guys AND LITERALLY CANT WAIT FOR U TO WITNESS THIS SHOW SIDENOTE: 9/28 CHICAGO AT UNITED CENTER IS STILL ON AS WELL AS ''LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL FEST'' ''IHEART MUSIC FEST'' & ''MIAMI BEACH POP FEST''! (sic)''

Last week, Kirsten announced that their ''sweet baby girl'' had been born.

She wrote online: ''Our sweet baby girl, Marli, is here. (sic)''

Chance and Kirsten married in March in front of 150 guests including the likes of Kanye West and his wife Kim Kardashian West and comedian Dave Chappelle at the Pelican Hill resort in Newport Beach, California.