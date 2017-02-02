Chance the Rapper is thrilled to be performing at the 2017 Grammy Awards.

The 'No Problem' rapper - who is nominated for five awards, including Best Rap Song, for which he features on three songs on the shortlist - is one of a number of names that has been added to the star-studded line-up at the ceremony and couldn't be happier to be taking the stage at Los Angeles' Staples Center on February 12.

After retweeting a number of articles announcing his appearance, he wrote: ''Anyone who's ever supported me... let's take a moment to... act out.... WE PERFORMING AT THE #GRAMMYs YALL (sic)''

And he then shared a link to an article urging people to support indie artists, and added: ''I'm still hype offa getting to perform at the #GRAMMYS BUT PLEASE PLEASE READ THIS! I FULLY ENDORSE THIS good job @DJBooth (sic)''

As well as Chance, Grammy bosses announced on Thursday (02.02.17) that William Bell, Sturgill Simpson, Gary Clark Jr. and Little Big Town will also perform at the ceremony.

And Little Big Town are ''honoured'' to be performing.

They tweeted: ''Honored that the @RecordingAcad asked us to perform at the #GRAMMYs. Looking forward to celebrating. (sic)''

The acts will join a number of names previously announced to be performing at the ceremony, including Adele, Carrie Underwood, Bruno Mars, John Legend, Daft Punk, Dave Grohl, Alicia Keys, Metallica, Maren Morris, Anderson .Paak, A Tribe Called Quest and The Weeknd.

It was previously revealed Bruno's appearance at the ceremony may be a part of a tribute to late singer Prince - who died of an overdose last April - along with band The Time.

James Corden will host this year's Grammy Awards.