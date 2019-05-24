Chance the Rapper is making an emotional plea to find a kidney for his aunt.

The 'Cocoa Butter Kisses' star has asked his 8.2 million Twitter followers for their help as he desperately searches for the organ for his aunty Toni.

He wrote on the microblogging site: ''I really need help. My Auntie Toni is one of the strongest forces in my life, and she is in dire need of a #kidney. We have exhausted all options and have been wait listed for years. My family believes in the power of prayer and we give this problem up to God ... A prayer really goes a long way ... I'm sorry it was a lil overwhelmingly emotion writing this, Her blood type is O positive, you can get a quick blood test and physical to find your a match.''

And it is not the first time the rapper has pledged to help others as he previously revealed he will donate $1 million to public schools in Chicago.

He said: ''I'm committed to help Chicago's children have quality learning experiences that include the arts. As an artist and after-school teacher, I know the arts are invaluable. They teach kids lessons about how small efforts can have big effects and how collaboration can lead to creativity. This cheque is a call to action. I'm challenging major companies in Chicago and across the U.S. to donate and take action ... As a private citizen, as a parent, and as a product of CPS, I ask that you guys join and fight with me. Organise with me, mobilise with me, in the interest of the children of Chicago. This is the beginning.''