The No Problem hitmaker, who counted Obama among his famous fans and performed for his fellow Chicago, Illinois native at the White House last year (16), has posed for a photoshoot for designer Joe Freshgoods' Thank You Obama range of apparel.

The line includes a T-shirt bearing the Democrat's likeness wearing a crown, a top featuring the name of former First Daughter, Malia, and a basketball jersey with the number 44, in honour of the 44th President of the U.S., who is known for his love of the sport.

The hip-hop star helped to launch the clothing via his Twitter page on Thursday (02Feb17), writing, "I'm a model now. #ThankUObama droppin (sic) in like 15 minutes. ThankUObama.us".

Once the products went live, fans rushed to purchase the pro-Obama collection, prompting the site to crash briefly.

Explaining the reason for creating the collection, Freshgoods said: "With this project I wanted to timestamp a period in my life where I felt like I can do whatever I wanted to do and be whatever I wanted to be.

"The night Obama won his first term gave me so much hope, especially & most importantly as a black man. I decided to make a collection saying 'thank you' and give me something to smile at every now and then when I look in the closet."

Obama left the White House last month (Jan17) after two terms in office. He was succeeded by Republican Donald Trump.