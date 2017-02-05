Chance the Rapper has turned fashion model to showcase a new line of clothing paying tribute to former U.S. President Barack Obama.
The No Problem hitmaker, who counted Obama among his famous fans and performed for his fellow Chicago, Illinois native at the White House last year (16), has posed for a photoshoot for designer Joe Freshgoods' Thank You Obama range of apparel.
The line includes a T-shirt bearing the Democrat's likeness wearing a crown, a top featuring the name of former First Daughter, Malia, and a basketball jersey with the number 44, in honour of the 44th President of the U.S., who is known for his love of the sport.
The hip-hop star helped to launch the clothing via his Twitter page on Thursday (02Feb17), writing, "I'm a model now. #ThankUObama droppin (sic) in like 15 minutes. ThankUObama.us".
Once the products went live, fans rushed to purchase the pro-Obama collection, prompting the site to crash briefly.
Explaining the reason for creating the collection, Freshgoods said: "With this project I wanted to timestamp a period in my life where I felt like I can do whatever I wanted to do and be whatever I wanted to be.
"The night Obama won his first term gave me so much hope, especially & most importantly as a black man. I decided to make a collection saying 'thank you' and give me something to smile at every now and then when I look in the closet."
Obama left the White House last month (Jan17) after two terms in office. He was succeeded by Republican Donald Trump.