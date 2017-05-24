Chance the Rapper is looking for Chicago students to help create his and Jamila Woods' music video for their song 'LSD'.

The 24-year-old rapper has invited his 3.3 million followers to enter a competition for the chance to write the treatment for the promo for the track, which features on Chicago-based American soul singer Jamila's project 'Heavn'.

Entrants will have until June 2 to complete their application.

Alongside a statement announcing the contest, Chance - whose real name is Chancelor Johnathan Bennett - wrote on his Twitter page: ''ATTENTION CPS STUDENT FILMMAKERS (sic)''

The message stated: ''The winning student will shadow the directors and production crew on the set for the day.''

And Jamila, 27, added to the micro-blogging site: ''Looking for a CPS high school student to write the treatment for the LSD music video featuring me & @chancetherapper! Submissions due 6/2 (sic)''

The winner, who has to submit a treatment in PDF form, will get to shadow the directors, Vincent Martell and Sam Bailey.

Explaining how Chicago inspired the single, Jamila said previously: ''When I was a kid, getting on Lake Shore Drive from the south side to go downtown was magical. I lived on the east coast for a few years and people would laugh when I told them we have beaches and a lake we can swim in. I always wanted to write about that. A lot of people get Chicago wrong. I've developed this protective feeling about how we're portrayed, and at the same time I'm acutely aware of the issues we face and the root causes of these issues. It's important to me that there's not just one story told about our city. 'LSD' is an ode to Chicago, a song for the complicated love I have for my city.''

Chance is known for his work with the young people of Chicago.

Earlier this year, he donated $1 million to public schools in the Windy City in order to help give children a ''quality learning experience''.

The 'No Problem' hitmaker said the money came as a ''call to action'' for other companies operating in the area who he urged to follow in his footsteps.