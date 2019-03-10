Chance the Rapper got married on Saturday (09.03.19).

The 25-year-old rapper and his long-term partner Kristen Corley exchanged vows in front of 150 guests including the likes of Kanye West and his wife Kim Kardashian West and comedian Dave Chappelle at the Pelican Hill resort in Newport Beach, California, but the couple's three-year-old daughter Kensli made sure all eyes were on her during the ceremony.

A source told E! News: ''The decor was all white, with big arrangements of white roses lining the aisle and scattered white petals where the bride walked down to meet her groom.

''The bride, Kirsten, wore a strapless white dress and Chance wore a white tux with a black bow tie. It was a romantic ceremony and a string quartet played as they entered.

''In the middle of the ceremony, their little daughter Kensli ran up and Chance picked her up and held her. It was very sweet and loving to watch.''

While the couple's wedding took place this weekend, the Chicago Tribune revealed they actually legally tied the knot in a civil ceremony at the Cook County clerk's office in Chicago on December 27 last year.

A few days ago, the 'No Problem' hitmaker shared the touching story of how he met Kristen for the first time when he was just nine years old at his mom's office party.

Alongside a photo of Kirsten as a child, he wrote: ''Storytime. A thread on how I met my wife. This photo was taken on the day that I first met my wife!''

Explaining how his mother had taken him, his dad, and brother Taylor to her office party in 2003, he explained: ''We were instructed to make away for an exclusive performance by DESTINY's CHILD. From the back stepped out 3 young girls... Who were not Destiny's Child.

''QUESTION. TELL ME WHAT YOU THINK ABOUT ME Now I'm locking eyes with the prettiest girl I ever seen in my almost-a-decade of life on earth.

''I was just staring at her; as she and her girls were conquering this choreography and mastering the art of lip-syncing in a way even the most professional performers have yet to accomplish.(sic)''

He later later clarified that, after their first meeting, he didn't come face-to-face with Kirsten again until almost a decade later and it took some time to realise she was his childhood crush.

He tweeted: ''To answer a few questions

''-she was Kelly Rowland

''-she was there/dancing because her mother was my mom's boss

''- I never saw her again until SXSW 2012 in Austin, Texas where we met and eventually when back in Chicago we connected the dots (sic)''