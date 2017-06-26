Chance the Rapper promised to grow to be a ''better man'' after becoming the youngest ever winner of the Humanitarian prize at the BET Awards on Sunday (25.06.17).

The socially-conscious musician claimed the award on account of his charitable donations and his campaigning on behalf of people in the city of Chicago, where he's from.

Upon collecting the accolade, Chance pledged: ''I'm a good man and I'm going to become a better man.''

The 24-year-old star also revealed his thought process before he took to the stage at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles to collect his award.

Looking down the camera lens, he shared: ''I had plans originally to try to tell the world and everybody watching how to make it a better place.

''To tell everybody in this government that y'all need to let everybody out of jail for selling weed before y'all start making it legal for people to sell it and make capital off it.

''I was going to tell the Chicago public school system not to take out a loan from Chase Bank when they know that our schools are planning on failing in our district.''

Chance - who also encouraged disenfranchised Americans to take to the polling stations to vote in the 2016 election - was praised by former First Lady Michelle Obama, who was born in the city of Chicago.

Introducing Chance on the night, she said: ''We are so incredibly proud of you, Chance.

''We have known Chance and his family since he was a wee little baby rapper and it has been a thrill watching him come into his own in so many ways.

''In addition to making some really amazing music, Chance has been taking that big bright spotlight that follows him around and shining it on our hometown of Chicago.

''Chance is showing our young people that they matter, they have something inside of them that is worthy of being expressed.''