Chance the Rapper doesn't want people to think he has the same ''personality'' as Kanye West.

The 'No Problem' hitmaker is close with his peer and wishes he had the same ''assurance'' he has in his own music, but he doesn't always agree with the outspoken star's comments he makes and he is not afraid to tell the 'Famous' rapper, 39, when he disagrees with his views.

In an interview GQ America, he said: ''I don't think I ever wanted to be like Kanye in personality, though.

''I think I definitely want to, have always wanted to, have his boldness or assurance in myself.

''But I've definitely seen Kanye do things where I was like, 'I'd never do that.

''I've always been able to defend Kanye.

''When everybody's like, 'Kanye's a nut', I'm one of those guys saying, 'No, he's saying some real s***.''

The 23-year-old hip-hop star admits that he wants to be a people's person, but that his music may come across differently.

He added: ''But Kanye's said some crazy s*** to me where I respond, 'No, I don't feel you at all.'

''I always wanted to be more of a person that people enjoy.

''Somebody that will make you laugh.

''I'm talking about just my personality, not necessarily how my music sounds.

''Because I believe I'm a disrupter like Kanye in a lot of ways.''

People are already comparing Chance to Kanye, as 'Ordinary People' hitmaker, John Legend - who worked with Chance on the song 'Penthouse Floor' - recently said he thinks he is the next Yeezy.

He said: ''Kanye and I are both big fans of Chance's and I feel he is the next big guy.''