Chance the Rapper is hosting a special event for his birthday.

The 'Cocoa Butter Kisses' hitmaker turns 24 on Sunday (16.04.17) and is celebrating in style by hosting a concert in his home city of Chicago, at the Studio Paris venue.

His manager, known as Pat The Manager, put a poster for the event on his Twitter page on Wednesday (12.04.17), which boasted as yet unannounced ''special guests'' for the show which starts at 9pm on Sunday.

Pat wrote alongside the poster: ''Better than any festival that ever existed. #CHANCETHEBIRTHDAY (sic)''

The poster also highlights that all ticket proceeds will benefit SocialWorks, a non-profit organisation co-founded by Chance - real name Chancelor Bennett.

Meanwhile Chance - who recently triumphed at the Grammys, winning three awards including Best Rap Album - previously said he was considering moving back in with his parents Lisa and Ken.

He said: ''I'm in a unique position [with] a lot of the things you would think you would get past because of the 'successes' that I've had. Like, I'm honestly, in real life, thinking about moving in with my parents right now. I think, anybody, if they were in my position - if they were 23 with a kid for the first time and were working - they would find comfort in being able to stay with their parents. If their parents are willing. I guess that's just what it all comes down to; if they're willing.

''I'm in a position where I want to be closer to my parents now, because I realise how important that is. There was never a point, ever, in my life where I can remember loving someone as much or more than I love my mom until I met my daughter [Kinsley, 18 months]. So, it made me understand that my mom loves me more than she loves anybody in the world, and that's crazy to me. So of course I wanna be around her.''

Chance The Rapper's birthday event starts 9pm on Sunday April 16, at Studio Paris in Chicago.