Chance the Rapper has become a father for the second time.

The 'Cocoa Butter Kisses' hitmaker and his partner Kirsten Bennett welcomed their ''sweet baby'' daughter Marli into the world.

Kirsten wrote on Instagram: ''Our sweet baby girl, Marli, is here. (sic)''

It was revealed back in March that Chance the Rapper was set to become a father for the second time.

In a note uploaded as a picture, he wrote: ''We pregnant again. It's a girl ... JESUS CHRIST ... WE LOVE YOU GOD (sic)''

Chance and Kristen married in March in front of 150 guests including the likes of Kanye West and his wife Kim Kardashian West and comedian Dave Chappelle at the Pelican Hill resort in Newport Beach, California.

A source said of their nuptials: ''The decor was all white, with big arrangements of white roses lining the aisle and scattered white petals where the bride walked down to meet her groom. The bride, Kirsten, wore a strapless white dress and Chance wore a white tux with a black bow tie. It was a romantic ceremony and a string quartet played as they entered. In the middle of the ceremony, their little daughter Kensli ran up and Chance picked her up and held her. It was very sweet and loving to watch.''

It was previously revealed Chance The Rapper will donate $1 million to public schools in Chicago to help give children a ''quality learning experience''.

She said: ''I'm committed to help Chicago's children have quality learning experiences that include the arts. As an artist and after-school teacher, I know the arts are invaluable. They teach kids lessons about how small efforts can have big effects and how collaboration can lead to creativity. This cheque is a call to action. I'm challenging major companies in Chicago and across the U.S. to donate and take action.''