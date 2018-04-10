Chance the Rapper has been working with ''a lot'' of people on new music.

The 24-year-old rapper - whose real name is Chancelor Jonathan Bennett - refuses to say whether he's working on a new album, but says he has plenty of songs set for release featuring the likes of Young Thug and Childish Gambino (Donald Glover).

Speaking on Beats 1 on Monday (09.04.18), he said: ''I never really have like a big, drawn-out plan for how sh*t was gonna go.

''I'm more in like a collaborative frame of mind.

''So I've been talking to this artist Francis and the Lights, we working on something. Me and Thug been, you know, making songs forever, we got so many songs, so we've been talking about dropping something together.

''Same with Donald Glover, Childish Gambino ... I got a lot of people, I've just been making songs.''

Chance hasn't released any new content since 2016's 'Coloring Book', but he previously teased his collaborations with Childish Gambino.

Asked about whether he's been working with Donald, he said: ''We perpetuated that rumour for a long time without recording anything. We did link up in Atlanta and record some tracks and... they're amazing.''

And it's not just the 'Redbone' hitmaker Chance has been working with recently, as he's also teased that he may feature on some of Kanye West's new songs this year.

Asked whether he had any part in 'All Day' hitmaker's new music, Chance said at an event held at Chicago's Museum of Contemporary Art: ''Uhhh... I guess!''

Kanye, 40 - who has four-year-old daughter North, two-year-old son Saint and two-month-old daughter Chicago with Kim Kardashian West - suffered a torrid year in 2016, with the rap star having to cancel part of his 'Life of Pablo Tour' after he was committed to a hospital with symptoms of hallucinations and paranoia.

However, he's back to work and most recently was reported to have been working Drake.