American hip-hop star Chance the Rapper has claimed he has a ''bigger voice than Donald Trump''.
The 24-year-old musician believes he's an influential voice in American society and has even boasted about having a larger platform than the current US President.
He said: ''I just have a larger platform than all platforms. I have a bigger voice than Donald Trump, than literally anybody who works in politics.
''I can connect with people on the level of appealing as a person who is still being a citizen, as a person who does what he wants. But I have ideas on how to voice opinions and ideas that other people just don't have.''
Meanwhile, Chance bemoaned the pressure on hip-hip artists to project a ''hard'' persona.
He did, however, acknowledge that the landscape is changing for black musicians like himself.
Speaking to the NPR podcast 'What's Good with Stretch & Bobbito', he explained: ''I think there's just always been a quiet conversation and joke that if you're not if you're not hard, if you're not from an impoverished neighbourhood, if you're not certain constructs of a black stereotype, then you're not black.
''N***** kinda ran with that in the '90s I think, and that's why there were so many fabricated hood n*****.
''But now, a lot of black people have a lot more pride in being who they are, and understanding that is part of the black experience, is living and being who you are.''
