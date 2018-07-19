Chance the Rapper has surprised fans by dropping four new songs.

The 25-year-old Chicago rapper dropped 'Work Out', 'Wala Cam', 'I Might Need Security' and '65th and Ingleside' on Wednesday night (18.07.18) - and revealed he's bought the news outlet Chicagoist.

On 'I Meet Need Security', he raps: ''I bought the Chicagoist just to run you racist bitches outta business.''

And the 'No Problem' hitmaker said in a statement: ''I'm extremely excited to be continuing the work of the Chicagoist, an integral local platform for Chicago news, events and entertainment.

''I look forward to re-launching it and bringing the people of Chicago an independent media outlet focused on amplifying diverse voices and content.''

The new songs see the 'Same Drugs' hitmaker head in a political direction as he calls out Chicago mayor Rahm Emanuel on the same track.

He blurts out: ''And Rahm you done/I'm expecting a resignation/and open investigation on all these paid vacations for murderers.''

Whilst on '65th' he heaps praise on his regular collaborator Donald Glover.

He raps: ''All my raps was about suspension/Then one day Donald took me on tour/Young, broke Chano ain't broke no more.''

Earlier this week, Chance had teased plans to drop his hotly-anticipated follow-up to 2014's 'Coloring Book' ''in time'' for his headline performance at the Special Olympics anniversary concert at Northerly Island in his hometown of Chicago, Illinois, on Saturday (21.07.18).

However, he later updated fans to let them know it isn't quite ready yet but that he's still in the studio putting the finishing touches to the record.

He tweeted on Tuesday (17.07.18): ''Sorry no album this week, def been in the stu tho. [sic]''

In an interview with The Chicago Tribune, he had teased: ''I got that feeling when people do something that has a new feel to it.

''I'm excited for everybody to get that. It's going to come out just in time for the Special Olympics.''

All that is known is that it is a different project to the seven-track LP Chance is collaborating on with his peer, Kanye West, which he says they are taking their time with.

Speaking about the project, which they are working on in Chicago - where they are both from - Chance told the publication: ''We've just started making it, but I don't want to manipulate the situation and impose any time frame, because that can hinder you.''

The 'I'm the One' hitmaker first announced his project with Kanye, 41, in June, also spilling he's working on a project with Childish Gambino - aka Donald Glover.

Announcing the two LPs, he said: ''I've been actively working on the project with Childish. I'm going to do a seven-track with Ye (Kanye).''

On the work he's made with Glover, he added: ''We've got six songs that are all fire, but I think the album is going to be more than 14 songs.''