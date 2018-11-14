Chance the Rapper is involved in new musical movie 'Hope'.

The 'No Problem' hitmaker has teamed up with his frequent collaborator, Grammy-winner Nico Segal, who will be in charge of the music side of things in the forthcoming feature, which is being funded by MGM.

'Empire' writer Carlito Rodriguez is behind the original screenplay, which follows a group of teenagers in Chance's real-life hometown of Chicago, Illinois, who come together as a community through their love of art.

The 25-year-old star - whose real name is Chancelor Jonathan Bennett - will work alongside his manager Pat Corcoran and his Haight Films, plus Scott Bernstein - who co-produced 2015's hip-hop drama 'Straight Outta Compton' - under Tradecraft.

Corcoran commented: ''From day one, our mission at Haight Films has been to apply Haight Brand's artist-first and Chicago-proud ideology to the film space.

''We are incredibly excited to be working alongside Chance, MGM and Scott Bernstein to bring this vision to life.

MGM's President, Jonathan Glickman, added: ''Chance and Nico are undoubtedly two of the most influential and innovative artists of their generation. We feel thrilled, privileged and eager to be collaborating with them on such a unique project.''

Chance has proved his capabilities for acting in a number of roles.

The 'Same Drugs' rapper recently starred as Dax in the thriller 'Slice', and, in 2020, he'll lend his voice to the 'Trolls' sequel, 'Trolls World Tour'.

He'll be joined by the likes of Kelly Clarkson, Jamie Dornan, Anthony Ramos, Karan Soni, Flula Borg and Sam Rockwell in the follow-up to the 2016 animation.

Clarkson will take on the role of Country Trolls mayor Delta Dawn, and she will sing an original song in the motion picture.

Justin Timberlake - who received a Best Original Song Oscar nomination for tune 'Can't Stop the Feeling' from 'Trolls' - is to reprise his role as Branch in the sequel, alongside the likes of Anna Kendrick (Poppy), and James Corden, who will return as Biggie.

Aino Jawo (Satin), Ron Funches (Cooper), Caroline Hjelt (Chenille), and Kunal Nayyar (Guy Diamond) will also reprise their roles in the upcoming movie.

The film will tell the story of the trolls of Troll Town who are shocked to discover there are other trolls beyond their world, each defined by a genre of music.