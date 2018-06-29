Chance the Rapper has confirmed he has albums with Kanye West and Childish Gambino on the way.

The Chicago rapper hasn't released any new content since 2016's 'Coloring Book', and he previously teased he was working on collaborations with both of his peers respectively, but now he has revealed they are in fact full records.

Kanye - often shortened to Ye - is set to begin work on a seven-track LP with Chance next month, whilst the Childish [Donald Glover] one looks set to be bigger than a standard record.

In an interview with Complex magazine, the 'No Problem' hitmaker - whose real name is Chancelor Jonathan Bennett - revealed: ''I've been actively working on the project with Childish. I'm going to do a seven-track with Ye.''

On the work he's made with Glover, he added: ''We've got six songs that are all fire, but I think the album is going to be more than 14 songs.''

Asked previously if rumours were true that he has been in the studio with 34-year-old actor-and-rapper, Chance said: ''We perpetuated that rumour for a long time without recording anything. We did link up in Atlanta and record some tracks and ... they're amazing.''

On whether he had any part in Kanye's new record, 'Ye', Chance said at an event held at Chicago's Museum of Contemporary Art: ''Uhhh... I guess!''

However, it turns out he wasn't talking about the 'All Day' rapper's record, but their own project.

It's a busy time for Kanye, 41, has he has produced several songs and albums, including Nas and Teyana Taylor's.