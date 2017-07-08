Chance the Rapper told Wireless festival goers that they were the ''coolest crowd'' he's played in a ''long time'' after he closed Friday (07.07.17) night's event in London.

The 24-year-old rapper took to the main stage at Finsbury Park sharp at 8:55pm and worked his way through his tracks from 2016's award-winning 'Colouring Book' before he told his fans that they were his favourite he's performed for in very long time.

He said: ''I appreciate you having me London ... You should be gassed up and you should be very cocky you're from here ... the city has beautiful architecture.''

Before he added: ''You've been the coolest crowd I've played in a long time.''

The crowd went wild as the hunk - whose real name is Chancelor Bennett - performed renditions of Kanye West's 'Ultralight Beam' and DJ Khaled's 'I'm The One', before treating them to his hits 'All We Got', 'Same Drugs' and 'Mix Tape'.

But the surprises didn't stop there as the rapper was later joined on stage by Francis And The Lights for the 2016 remix 'May I Have This Dance'.

Chance - who sported a cap emblazoned with the number three - then finished things off by promising his young fans that he would return to London ''soon.''

The first day of the music extravaganza proved a huge success as just a few hours prior fans boogied along to Zara Larsson, who also performed on the main stage, as she belted out the lyrics to her hit songs 'I Would Like' and 'Lush Life'.

However, her performance didn't go according to plan as she shut down her set after she spotted one fan holding a sign that read: ''Zara, throw us your bra.''

Other artists who performed on Friday included G-Eazy, Fetty Wap and Big Narstie.

The music event will continue today (08.07.17) with the likes of Sean Paul, Travis Scott and Wiley taking to the stage before Skepta closes things at 8:45pm.