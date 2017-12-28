Chance the Rapper has sparked a Twitter debate about the underlying messages in Will Smith's new movie 'Bright'.

The new Netflix film sees humans, orcs, elves and fairies coexisting with each other and two police officers - a human and an orc - have to work together to overcome their own differences and an onslaught of enemies while protecting a female elf.

However, after watching the new movie, the 'No Problem' hitmaker - whose real name is Chancelor Jonathan Bennett - turned to Twitter to ask his followers their views after he dubbed the movie ''a little shallow'' for using mythical creatures to express America's racial issues.

His chain of tweets read: ''Wondering how you guys are feeling about the lynched ork in #Brightmovie

''I found the way they tried to illustrate americas racism through the mythical creatures to be a little shallow. #Brightmovie

''I always feel a lil cheated when I see allegorical racism in movies cause that racism usually stems from human emotion or tolerance but not by law or systems the way it is in real life. The characters in #Bright live in a timeline where racism is gone... cause we hate ork now

''I think the idea is that they're a step below bottom of the spectrum blackness. Which is why Will's character, the Mexican cop and the ork have that dialogue in the street. (sic)''

Although his criticism was met with a number of people defending the movie, the rapper revealed he tried to view it from another perspective but it was quickly changed when he heard Will's character Daryl Ward say ''Fair Lives Don't Matter''.

Chance wrote: ''I tried to look at it that way but a few minutes into the movie they make wills character say ''Fairy Lives don't Matter'' (sic)''

The quote seems to be a direct play on the Black Lives Matter movement.