Chance the Rapper has cancelled his upcoming European festival dates.

The 24-year-old hip-hop star was due to appear at Way Out West in Sweden, Pukkelpop in Belgium and Oya Festival in Norway - but a scheduling conflict has meant he's been forced to cancel those gigs.

A statement read: ''It is with regret that Chance the Rapper has to cancel his upcoming performance at Way Out West and his European festival tour in August.

''This is due to scheduling conflicts beyond his control. Chance sends his apologies to his fans and looks forward to returning to Europe soon.''

However, the rapper's Be Encouraged Tour - which started last month - is set to progress as originally planned.

Meanwhile, Chance recently donated $1 million - funds which he raised through the ticket sales for his upcoming tour - to public schools in Chicago to help give children a ''quality learning experience''.

And Chance said he hoped his generous offer would encourage other companies operating in the area to follow in his footsteps.

Speaking previously at a press conference held at Wescott Elementary School, he said: ''I'm committed to help Chicago's children have quality learning experiences that include the arts.

''As an artist and after-school teacher, I know the arts are invaluable. They teach kids lessons about how small efforts can have big effects and how collaboration can lead to creativity. This cheque is a call to action. I'm challenging major companies in Chicago and across the U.S. to donate and take action.''

Chance's generosity drew praise from former First Lady Michelle Obama.

She tweeted at the time: ''Thanks @chancetherapper for giving back to the Chicago community, which gave us so much. You are an example of the power of arts education (sic).''