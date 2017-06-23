Chance the Rapper has ''formally apologised'' to Dr. Dre after slamming his record label.

The 24-year-old rapper parodied music industry institutions like Dr. Dre's Aftermath label during performances of 'No Problem' on his recent Be Encouraged tour and has now taken to social media to apologise for ''disrespecting their hard work and contributions to music''.

In a series of tweets, he wrote: ''I want to formally apologize to Dr Dre, and all of Aftermath for publicly disrespecting their hard work and contributions to music ... When I went on the Be Encouraged tour I made LED content to satirize and degrade major labels ... I made the mistake of including Imprints which not only dulled my overall point of trying to uplift artist ... But also singled out artist-owned ventures that have only worked to progress the culture ...

''Dre is a premier example of creating space for wealth and ownership in an industry designed for creatives to be the foot soldiers ... His work with Beats, Compton Schools and artist like Kendrick, Game, Eminem, .Paak, 50 NWA and others is unmatched and how i inspire to be ... I set out to empower and I completely missed the ball and I know that now, once again Sorry to Dre, all the artists/producers at Aftermath and all the other folk trying to make a difference in music that I belittled. (sic)''

Chance the Rapper famously never signed to a label but previously revealed Apple Music paid him $500,000 to exclusively stream his album for two weeks.

He tweeted: ''I never felt the need to correct folks on my relationship with @apple but now that more people have tried to discredit my independence, I wanna clear things up.

''@apple gave me half a mil and a commercial to post Coloring Book exclusively on applemusic for 2 weeks. That was the extent of my deal, after 2 weeks it was on SoundCloud for free. I needed the money and they're all good people over there. I feel like if I didn't clear it up people would keep trying to discredit all the work we did to make Coloring Book what it became. I think artist can gain a lot from the streaming wars as long as they remain in control of their own product.

''I just wanna remain transparent. Folks out there without a deal need to know they're doing everything right just keep at it. If you come across opportunities to work with good people, pick up cash and keep your integrity I say Do It.''