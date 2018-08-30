Chance the Rapper and Kanye West have started work on their joint album in Chicago.

The hip-hop giants were seen heading into the studio with producer Zaytove on Wednesday (30.08.18) after Kanye confirmed they were set to begin the process of making the hotly-anticipated seven-track LP.

Appearing on local radio station 107.5 WGC, the 'All Day' rapper said: ''I came home to work with Chance on his new album.''

Speaking previously the project, Chance said: ''We've just started making it, but I don't want to manipulate the situation and impose any time frame, because that can hinder you.''

The 'I'm the One' hitmaker first announced his project with Kanye, 41, in June, also spilling he's working on a project with Childish Gambino - aka Donald Glover.

Announcing the two LPs, he said: ''I've been actively working on the project with Childish. I'm going to do a seven-track with Ye (Kanye).''

On the work he's made with Glover, he added: ''We've got six songs that are all fire, but I think the album is going to be more than 14 songs.''

Chance recently surprised his fans by dropping four tracks, whilst announcing he'd bought the news outlet Chicagoist.

The 25-year-old rapper released 'Work Out', 'Wala Cam', 'I Might Need Security' and '65th and Ingleside'.

The new songs see the 'Same Drugs' hitmaker head in a political direction as he calls out Chicago mayor Rahm Emanuel.

On 'I Might Need Security', he blurts out: ''And Rahm you done/I'm expecting a resignation/and open investigation on all these paid vacations for murderers.''

Whilst on '65th' he heaps praise on his regular collaborator Donald.

He raps: ''All my raps was about suspension/Then one day Donald took me on tour/Young, broke Chano ain't broke no more.''

The 'Chain Smoker' hitmaker's hotly-anticipated follow-up to 2014's 'Coloring Book is also in the works, with Chance teasing it's in the final stages.

He said: ''I got that feeling when people do something that has a new feel to it. I'm excited for everybody to get that.''